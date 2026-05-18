Panthers Also Signing UDFA DT Tywone Malone

Mike Kaye reports the Panthers are signing UDFA DT Tywone Malone out of Ohio State.

Carolina signed UDFA RB Miles Davis out of Utah State earlier today as well. Two corresponding moves will be needed at some point.

Malone, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 16th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Oradell, New Jersey. He committed to Ole Miss and remained there for two years before transferring to Ohio State for his final three seasons.

In his collegiate career, Malone appeared in 45 games over five years at Ole Miss and Ohio State. He recorded 52 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four passes defended.