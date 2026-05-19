NFC Notes: Bucky Irving, Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Bucs OC Zac Robinson confirmed that the team would have a rotation at the running back position next year, with RB Bucky Irving leading the way.
Panthers
Panthers HC Dave Canales is excited about the competition that’s unfolding for the team’s Nickel position.
“That position right there—we have Chau [Smith-Wade] coming back,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “We have Corey Thornton, who really won the job during the season last year and got an opportunity until he got hurt. So there’s a great competition already happening.”
Saints
Saints HC Kellen Moore is happy with where QB Tyler Shough is heading into training camp, given that he has more time as the starter this time around. Shough himself said he has grown much more comfortable and is already accustomed to Moore’s offense.
“It’s a little bit cleaner with Tyler just getting all those first reps and getting him as much experience with those veteran guys as we can,” Moore told the team website. “I just say, you start on a really high floor just from an understanding and from a concept standpoint. It allows us to just keep building, as opposed to starting from the first steps, and keep building. And we recognize all the good things that happened last year and the things we feel really comfortable with, which allows us to explore and find the new avenues that we can take on offense.”
“I think it’s just a continuous conversation, and I just think that’s the way it’s structured,” Moore added. “Any time we have installs or any time we’re going through a process, it’s open dialogue — we like this or we’re going to tweak this — and just keep going. That’s part of this whole offseason build. Tyler’s doing great. I think just the leadership of this entire offseason program, what he’s been doing from that standpoint has been incredible. He leads in a really powerful way and it’s been a lot of fun to see him lead.”
“You’re going into Kellen’s offense (in) year 2, we’re being able to really focus on what we want to focus on and the sense of urgency I think is the biggest thing that I’ve been focusing on for the whole unit,” Shough noted. “And we’re having fun putting in the work. We’re really close, I think that’s the best part about it. I think it’s really, sit down and evaluate the film from last year and kind of tweak what we may call certain things, and then also tailor it to how we’re trying to attack defenses this year. That was really cool, to see throughout this install process in Phase Two, there was a self-evaluation from my part and what I can work on footwork-wise and setting the pocket and then offensively and how we can get better there.”
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