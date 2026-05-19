NFC Notes: Bucky Irving, Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs OC Zac Robinson confirmed that the team would have a rotation at the running back position next year, with RB Bucky Irving leading the way.

“I think there’s always a sweet spot with the number of carries throughout the course of the season that you’re trying to hit with those guys,” Robinson said, via Tampa Bay Times . “And then sometimes, sure, he’s running the rock great and he ends up with 25 carries, but he’s got 140 yards and you’re like, ‘Man, we needed every single one.’ So there is a fine balance with it. But in terms of run concepts, I think Bucky can run everything. You know, he’s got some toughness, so you have to kind of save him from himself sometimes just because he is such a mentally tough, physically tough player. But yeah, I’m excited to see just what Bucky can (do).”

Kenneth Gainwell this offseason, who figures to be the second in line for touches behind Irving. Tampa Bay signed RBthis offseason, who figures to be the second in line for touches behind Irving.

“Obviously, we’re missing (Irving) right now, but once he gets out there, I think it’s going to be great to see him and Kenny go hand in hand,” Robinson said. “Shoot, one guy might get this amount the next week. They might end up balanced, feeling the hot hand, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Robinson is excited to work with Gainwell and said that he’s flown under the radar throughout his career due to limited opportunities.

“The first thing that sticks out with Kenny is just that he’s a true pro. You can tell how intentional he is when he works,” Robinson said. “The tape was outstanding when you watched him in Philly with limited opportunities, and you saw last year what he can do in an extended role. You were super excited that that (contract) was able to get done and he was able to be here. But just being around him, he’s a stud guy. A guy you just want to be around, a guy who can ignite his teammates just by his style of play, the way he plays. And then the skill set is pretty cool.”

Skip Peete added that Gainwell brings an extra dimension to the passing game, but overall, both he and Irving complement each other nicely. He also said that RB Sean Tucker will continue to get touches. Bucs RB coachadded that Gainwell brings an extra dimension to the passing game, but overall, both he and Irving complement each other nicely. He also said that RBwill continue to get touches.

“Kenny brings a lot of versatility to be very competitive in the run game and the pass game,” Peete said. “I think he showcased that those years in Philly as well as in Pittsburgh. “Right now, Bucky is on track to be ready to go. I think the combination of Kenny and Bucky are very similar as far as the skill set. Weight, size, all that. They’re both capable of running the ball and running routes, catching and all that. They’re not very large people, but they’re willing pass protectors. Sean has continued to improve. He flashes sometimes, and he does a good job, and I think he will continue to get better.”

Panthers Panthers HC Dave Canales is excited about the competition that’s unfolding for the team’s Nickel position. “That position right there—we have Chau [Smith-Wade] coming back,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “We have Corey Thornton, who really won the job during the season last year and got an opportunity until he got hurt. So there’s a great competition already happening.” Saints Saints HC Kellen Moore is happy with where QB Tyler Shough is heading into training camp, given that he has more time as the starter this time around. Shough himself said he has grown much more comfortable and is already accustomed to Moore’s offense. “It’s a little bit cleaner with Tyler just getting all those first reps and getting him as much experience with those veteran guys as we can,” Moore told the team website. “I just say, you start on a really high floor just from an understanding and from a concept standpoint. It allows us to just keep building, as opposed to starting from the first steps, and keep building. And we recognize all the good things that happened last year and the things we feel really comfortable with, which allows us to explore and find the new avenues that we can take on offense.” “I think it’s just a continuous conversation, and I just think that’s the way it’s structured,” Moore added. “Any time we have installs or any time we’re going through a process, it’s open dialogue — we like this or we’re going to tweak this — and just keep going. That’s part of this whole offseason build. Tyler’s doing great. I think just the leadership of this entire offseason program, what he’s been doing from that standpoint has been incredible. He leads in a really powerful way and it’s been a lot of fun to see him lead.” “You’re going into Kellen’s offense (in) year 2, we’re being able to really focus on what we want to focus on and the sense of urgency I think is the biggest thing that I’ve been focusing on for the whole unit,” Shough noted. “And we’re having fun putting in the work. We’re really close, I think that’s the best part about it. I think it’s really, sit down and evaluate the film from last year and kind of tweak what we may call certain things, and then also tailor it to how we’re trying to attack defenses this year. That was really cool, to see throughout this install process in Phase Two, there was a self-evaluation from my part and what I can work on footwork-wise and setting the pocket and then offensively and how we can get better there.”