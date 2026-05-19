Panthers Have Two Players Revert To Injured Reserve

According to Mike Kaye, Panthers TE Bryce Pierre and RB Montrell Johnson reverted to the team’s injured reserve on Tuesday.

Both players were waived with injury designations on Monday and passed through waivers unclaimed.

Johnson, 23, began his collegiate career at Louisiana in 2021 before transferring to Florida the following season. He was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2021 at Louisiana and was also named Second-team All-Sun Belt.

He originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May of last year. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad in November, but cut him a couple of weeks later.

The Panthers signed him to their practice squad in December and re-signed him to a futures deal a month later.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

In three years with the Gators and one with the Cajuns, Johnson started in 29 of his 42 games, rushing for 3,089 yards on 560 carries (5.3 YPC) and 33 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns