Vikings Sign Second-Round LB Jake Golday, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed second-round LB Jake Golday to a contract.

Golday is the final Vikings’ draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Here’s a look at Minnesota’s draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 18 Caleb Banks DE Signed 2 51 Jake Golday LB Signed 3 82 Domonique Orange DT Signed 3 97 Caleb Tiernan T Signed 3 98 Jakobe Thomas S Signed 5 159 Max Bredeson FB Signed 5 163 Charles Demmings CB Signed 6 198 Demond Claiborne RB Signed 7 235 Gavin Gerhardt C Signed

Golday, 22, was a no-star and was unranked in the 2021 recruiting class out of Arlington, Tennessee. He committed to Central Arkansas and played there for three years before transferring to Cincinnati for his last two years, where he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Golday as the fourth-best linebacker in the class with a second to third-round grade.

In his two years at Cincinnati, Golday appeared in 24 games and recorded 163 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, five passes defended, one fumble recovered and three forced fumbles.