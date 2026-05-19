Minnesota Officially Selected To Host 2028 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings announced that Minnesota will officially host the 2028 NFL Draft in partnership with Minnesota Sports and Events and the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell praised Minnesota for their history in hosting big moments and expressed excitement for 2028.

“Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we’ve seen it firsthand,” Goodell said. “This is a market that delivers at the highest level. Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible experience for fans and the next generation of the NFL.”

Vikings president and CEO Mark Wilf believes the draft will give them a terrific opportunity to show off the world-class stadium as well as the strong community in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

“For three days, Minnesota will become the center of the football world,” Wilf said. “The 2028 NFL Draft will give us an opportunity to showcase not just U.S. Bank Stadium, but the energy, hospitality and pride that define Minneapolis-St. Paul and the entire state and region. We have no doubt the community will deliver a world-class event that is unique to Minnesota.”

Minnesota mayor Jacob Frey promised a great weekend for both the city and those traveling in for the big event.

“We know how to throw a party in Minneapolis, and the 2028 NFL Draft is going to be no exception,” Frey said. “From our restaurants and music scene to our world-class parks, lakes, and diehard football fans, this is going to be an unforgettable weekend for our city. We’re honored to welcome the Draft to Minneapolis.”