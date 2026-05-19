Vikings Waive UDFA WR Shaleak Knotts

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have waived UDFA WR Shaleak Knotts.

Knotts, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 23rd-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Monroe, North Carolina. He committed to Maryland and remained there for all four seasons, leading the team in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Knotts appeared in 43 games over four years at Maryland and caught 67 passes for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.