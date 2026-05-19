Browns Make Six Roster Moves Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed UDFA WR Aaron Anderson, UDFA LB Reid Carrico and DE Markees Watts on Tuesday.

In correspondence, the Browns waived UDFA DT Bernard Gooden, TE Caden Prieskorn and WR Isaiah Wooden.

Watts, 26, hails from Lancaster, South Carolina, and signed on with the Buccaneers after going undrafted out of UNC-Charlotte in the 2023 draft. He graduated as Charlotte’s all-time sack leader with 21.5 sacks in five seasons.

Watts was testing unrestricted free agency this offseason after Tampa Bay declined to tender him a qualifying offer.

In 2025, Watts appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded nine tackles and 0.5 sacks.