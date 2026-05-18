Saints Offered Contract To Cameron Jordan, Not Taysom Hill

Per Luke Johnson, the Saints offered DE Cameron Jordan a contract but not TE Taysom Hill.

Both Jordan and Hill are still free agents after long tenures in New Orleans. Johnson believes the Saints have had an offer on the table for Jordan for a while, and the veteran has made it clear he plans on playing in 2026.

Jordan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

New Orleans gave Jordan a two-year, $27.9 million contract extension through 2025 before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jordan appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 47 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass defenses.

Hill, 35, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Saints.

Hill played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, but the Saints gave Hill a sizable contract extension. He just finished the final year of that deal and made a $10 million base salary in 2025.

In 2025, Hill appeared in 13 games for the Saints and rushed for 114 yards on 52 carries (2.2 YPA) and one touchdown to go along with 11 receptions on 16 targets for 91 yards.