NFC Notes: Dan Morgan, Brad Idzik, Brock Rechsteiner, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

The Panthers made some key additions throughout the offseason, like with EDGE Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, and first-round OT Monroe Freeling. Carolina GM Dan Morgan thinks they are set up nicely going into 2026 and are “hungry” to improve from last year’s results.

“We feel like what we did in free agency here, what we did in the draft, I think it’s gonna set us up nicely going into the season,” Morgan said, via NFL.com. “I think that everybody in this building knows that you have to put the work in, you have to earn everything. We gotta earn our arrival. We only won eight games last year. We want to win more than that. We’re hungry for more than that.”

Panthers

During rookie minicamp, Panthers OC Brad Idzik spent an extended amount of time with the QBs and RBs while HC Dave Canales observed. Canales explained the added responsibilities for Idzik this spring since Idzik will be calling offensive plays in 2026.

“He’s got a lot of familiarity with the wide receiver play,” Canales said, via Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer. “But getting into the quarterback room — especially now that he’s calling plays and really being in charge of the offense and the implementation of it — it’s just to make sure that the language is on the same page. And the intent of what we’re trying to do is there.”

“It’s also a growth opportunity for Brad, to kind of press into the training of a quarterback. I had great mentors who taught me. It’s something that I’d love to continue to have conversations for Brad, (so he can) continue to look at the whole group.”

Saints

Saints recently signed undrafted rookie WR Brock Rechsteiner is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner. Rechsteiner said that he intends to pursue his NFL career as long as possible and will convert to wrestling when the time comes. His cousin, Bronson Rechsteiner, had a brief stint with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Kennesaw State and has since become a star in the WWE.

“I want to do football as long as I can,” Rechsteiner said, via Rod Walker of NOLA.com. “Once that’s done, I will pursue wrestling.”

Saints WRs coach Keith Williams dubbed Rechsteiner “Stone Cold” and has been impressed by the rookie.

“Yeah, Stone Cold,” Williams said. “He’s kind of nasty. I just told him, ‘Hey, if you get mad at me, just don’t put me in a small package. I know you’ve got a few (wrestling) moves up your sleeve.’ But yeah, Stone Cold has been great.”

Rechsteiner is focused on proving he belongs in the NFL.

“Just that I belong here,” Rechsteiner said. “I believe I can play at this level. I think I proved today that I can hang with these guys. I just want to make the team.”