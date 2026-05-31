NFC Notes: Zachariah Branch, Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish is entering the second year of his career after recording two interceptions, seven pass defenses, two sacks, 76 tackles, and seven tackles for loss as a rookie. Tampa Bay CBs coach Rashad Johnson praised Parrish as a versatile player who can line up in both outside and interior roles.

“Jacob’s skillset is elite,” Johnson said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s site. “He is a guy that can play inside, he is a guy that can play outside. No.1 would be just his mental capacity. This defense is not like open up a book and it is A, B, C, D. It has got some complexities to it and this guy can manage those complexities. He can play inside; he can play outside. He is very versatile and is very talkative in the room. Out on the field he just loves the game so I think it is a challenge for certain guys but for Jacob, I do not think that is a challenge. Honestly, I think it is going to unleash his skillset even more…he understands scenarios and understands how offenses are trying to attack you. As long as the mental capacity is not too much for him, that is something that you allow him to fly and do.”

Buccaneers S coach Tim Atkins’ goal for their entire defense is to improve their tackling and swarming to the football.

“The next thing we have talked about is needing to do a better job at tackling and making sure that not only are we prepping and getting our practice tackling in, but that all other 10 players are swarming to the football as well,” Atkins said. “That way, if worst case scenario happens and the first tackle is missed, then we have other guys swarming to the football.”

Falcons

Falcons pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said he believes the team diversified its receiver room this offseason.

“I think it is has started to become a well-rounded group,” Engstrand said, via the team’s website. “Each guy has a certain aspect to their game that they can put forth and utilize within the group, and then its on us as coaches to really utilize that skillset and put them into positions where they can have some success.”

Falcons rookie WR Zachariah Branch adds another field-stretching element to the group that can open up the offense.

“When you’re evaluating those guys coming from any level whether it is free agents or the draft, you’re looking for traits and he — obviously — has one really, really elite trait,” Engstrand said. “He can fly.”

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) still isn’t completely recovered but is on track with his recovery: “He’s not 100 percent but he’s exactly where he needs to be,” per Josh Kendall.

Panthers

The Panthers go into their offseason program with six tight ends currently on the roster, including Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, Feleipe Franks, James Mitchell, and Heinrich Haarberg. When appearing on the Mac & Bone Show, former Carolina TE Greg Olsen said it’s a group that will have to “piece it together” and take a committee approach.

“I think it’s a young group. I still think it’s a solid group that’s gonna continue to kinda do the job and piece it together,” Olsen said. “I think each guy probably has one element of the offense that he’s better at than the others, and I think that’s really what it’s been—it’s been kinda a position room by committee.”

Olsen thinks Carolina should consider bringing in an “every-down, every-play” tight end, who can complement their receiving core.

“I think there’s still guys that are developing,” Olsen said. “At some point, you gotta look and be honest and say—ok, is there a top-tier guy? Is there an every-down, every-play threat that we can develop at the position that is gonna be able to complement and take pressure off the perimeter receivers and the investments we’ve made in first-round picks with [Tetairoa] McMillan and [Xavier] Legette, and now this year with [Chris] Brazzell?”

Olsen believes finding a “true game-changer” at tight end could be the last piece to the Panthers’ offensive puzzle.

“So I think as they continue to invest in the wide receivers and continue to invest in the offensive line, and it does feel like the last piece of the puzzle is finding a true game-changer at the tight end position. And that’s not to say that Tommy and those guys, Sanders, aren’t doing a good job. I think they are. I think they’re gonna continue to play the role that’s being asked of them.”