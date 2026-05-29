Latest On Stefon Diggs, Chiefs, Commanders, Patriots

Earlier this month, SI.com’s Albert Breer said he thinks free agent WR Stefon Diggs will sign a one-year, $10 million deal and named the Chiefs, Commanders, Falcons and Rams as logical landing spots.

In a mailbag this week, Breer made it clear he expects the Patriots to trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown next week, making it much less likely they bring Diggs back.

However, he noted that’s not because anyone in New England had a bad experience with Diggs this past season; quite the opposite in fact. Breer goes as far as to say a reunion wouldn’t be impossible if all the circumstances aligned and the Patriots got hit with injuries to the point where they needed to make more additions to their receiving corps.

Breer again named the Chiefs as a team that would “make a ton of sense” for Diggs because of the uncertainty with WR Rashee Rice. Since the Chiefs likely aren’t willing to commit the cap space in a trade for Brown, Diggs could be a cheaper pivot for playmaking depth.

According to Jason La Canfora, multiple contending teams that are light at receiver are monitoring Diggs. Multiple executives from other teams have highlighted the Chiefs as a strong fit given their need and history of signing veterans.

The Commanders have also come up since Diggs is from the area and went to college at Maryland, per La Canfora.

The veteran wideout is not expected to sign anywhere until closer to the start or middle of training camp.

Diggs was recently acquitted of assault charges in a case brought by his former personal chef, so that should clear the way for him to sign with a team in the coming weeks.

Diggs, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Patriots in 2025. He was released after just one season, though.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 85 catches on 102 targets for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

We have Diggs included in our Top 100 Available 2026 Free Agents list.