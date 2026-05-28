Breer: Very Likely By This Time Next Week, A.J. Brown Is A Patriot

All offseason, the expectation has been the Eagles would trade WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots after June 1st to split up the dead cap hit over two years.

SI.com’s Albert Breer says “it’s very likely” Brown will be a Patriot this time next week. Breer also believes this will make it less likely New England will bring back WR Stefon Diggs anytime soon.

The Eagles initially were seeking a package centered around a first-round pick, but Ian Rapoport said the Patriots weren’t willing to go that high.

The Rams reportedly were close to a deal for Brown earlier this offseason, while the 49ers, Chiefs and Jaguars were also previously mentioned as potential destinations for Brown. The expectation has remained that the Eagles and Patriots will work something out next month.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.