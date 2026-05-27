AFC Notes: Jordyn Brooks, Drake Maye, Malik Willis, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks talked about his first impressions of QB Malik Willis being hungry and humble, which gives Brooks confidence in him as a leader.

“Yeah, me and Malik share lockers,” Brooks said, via the team’s website. “Went out to eat with him a couple of weeks ago, picking his brain. I love his mindset, man. Like I said, it’s still early, but just having the conversations with him, I can tell that he’s serious about his job and he’s hungry. I think if you can be humble and hungry, that’s a scary combination. And so that’s the mindset he brings in and he’s already stepping up being a leader. I’m pretty sure he probably don’t even know everybody’s name yet, hasn’t been here too long; but he’s already stepping out being a leader, getting in extra work with the guys. So those are all great signs.”

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks is one of the few returning players this year in an offseason filled with change throughout the entire organization. Brooks said it feels like being on a new team, but is excited for the fresh energy.

“Yeah it is, I mean weird in a good way though,” Brooks said, via the team’s website. “A lot of new faces, a lot of new coaches, staff members everywhere, a lot of new players. So it kind of feels like being part of a new team. Same jerseys, but kind of a new feel and that’s pretty exciting.”

Brooks likes how new HC Jeff Hafley has carried himself through the first practices and appreciates the learning structure.

“I think he’s done a great job, being kind of right to the point with his messages, being very simple and very clear in what he requires of us. And I just like his personality, the way he comes in the building and carries himself and the way he’s kind of structuring practice, kind of easing us into it, knowing that we got a lot of new guys and a new system for us as the older guys, so guys need to learn right now. I think he’s been handling pretty good.”

Patriots

Patriots TE Hunter Henry and former QB Brian Hoyer spoke about QB Drake Maye and the possibility that he could get even better in his second season under OC Josh McDaniels.

“I think the underrated thing he has this year is obviously going into Year 2 in the system is big,” Henry said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “This system demands a lot on the quarterback position. To have a whole offseason to be in the same scheme and really build on what he did last year, I’m excited to see the jump and progress he can make on a day-to-day basis.”

“I always knew the ‘what’ early on in my career, but understanding the ‘why’ came with time. By the end of my time with Josh, I understood the reason for every playcall he was putting in. This year, Drake is going to understand the ‘why’ on the majority of things, which is going to make him play even faster as far as progressions,” Hoyer noted. “And the wild card with him is just the athleticism. I thought he did a tremendous job last year knowing when to use it. Now, it will become an even bigger weapon because his mind will be sharper knowing what to do. To me, that’s the natural progression.”