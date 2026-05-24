AFC Notes: Jeff Hafley, D.J. Moore, Malik Willis, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen is excited about the offseason addition of WR D.J. Moore and told reporters that Moore is already fitting in well with the locker room.

“We go, actually, way back,” Allen said during a press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “We sat next to each other at the rookie premiere, signing Panini cards and autograph cards next to each other. … So, [we were] getting some good conversations back then. It’s pretty cool to have him here now. He’s really one of the guys. Obviously, it’s a really natural relationship that we have. Fits in this locker room extremely well, very talkative with the guys. And just very excited to work with him. And, again, just continue to work on it and find ways that we can learn how to complement each other and just build that chemistry and camaraderie.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley wants QB Malik Willis to focus on his play instead of his leadership as he enters his first season as the team’s starting quarterback.

“My main focus for him right now is to learn the scheme, get to know the players and not overdo the whole leadership thing,” Hafley said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I mean, I think that’s my job and [the coaches’] job right now, so he can focus on becoming the best quarterback and the best player and the best teammate he can be.”

“It’s about building trust,” Willis noted. “I mean, every play we go out there, whether it’s calling the play, whether it’s executing the play, whether it’s making sure somebody else can get lined up, you build that over time. I don’t think you just put somebody in a position to say, ‘OK, you’re the leader now.’ You got to earn that.”

Dolphins

After his first few on-field practices with the team as head coach, Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley talked about how he’s handling OTAs. Hafley is using these initial practices to gather information about players and coaches to ensure everything is operating as he wants before training camp, when he’ll shift his focus more to the defense.

“I think it’s different right now, probably different in the offseason,” Hafley said, via the team’s website. “Like I’ve said to you before, I was just in the offensive meeting going over the offensive install, sitting in there. So I know exactly what’s going on on the offense so I can be dialed in to everything and not just the defense. I think that’s probably different than you’ll see me in the season. I’ll be more in the defensive room running those meetings. Out on the field right now, if you see me during individual, I’ll be bouncing probably every few minutes from group to group to group to group, so I’m seeing what everybody is doing and not just being on the defensive side of the ball. And then during practice, I’ve kind of been floating around the offense and the defense. I’m really observing right now. I’m watching the coaches. I’m watching the players. I want everything run a certain way and I’m kind of taking notes and then having staff meetings and then having team meetings like I did this morning.”

“I think now is a really good time to get things exactly how we want it, both from a coaches’ standpoint to a players’ standpoint, from how we practice. So probably bouncing more around right now than you’ll see me come training camp and the season, I think as somebody who’s going to call the defense then I’ll have to shift my attention fully to that. So bouncing around today is probably how you’ll see me.”