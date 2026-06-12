Two Revert To Bills Injured Lists, Including CB Dorian Strong

Bills CB Dorian Strong and RB Desmond Reid reverted to the team’s injured lists on Friday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Both were waived yesterday: Strong with a non-football injury designation and Reid with an injury designation.

Reid was a rookie free agent signed after the draft this year and could be cut with a settlement later. Strong is expected to miss the entire 2026 season with the neck injury he suffered last season.

Strong, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2025 draft out of Virginia Tech. He signed a four-year, $4.8 million contract through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Strong appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded 10 total tackles.