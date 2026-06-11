AFC Notes: Chop Robinson, Drake Maye, Trey Hendrickson, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Chop Robinson enters the third year of his career after recording six sacks as a rookie and four sacks in 2025. When asked whether he sees Robinson’s skill set translating into sacks in his system, HC Jeff Hafley said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen from Robinson so far this offseason.

“I hope so, that’d be great. I see Chop right now as a guy who’s driven to learn and improve his fundamentals, his technique. I think Austin has done a really good job with him, but that’s got to be in the run game and rushing. This is not you’re just going to rush, I’m not going to do that. He’s got to play the run well, which I’ve been really proud of him the way he’s playing in individual and even in the walkthroughs, how deliberate has been and using his hands and getting his eyes in the right place and taking a good first step. You earn the right to rush by playing the run well, and that’s one thing I continually talk to him about and I think we’ll see him do really well. We’re counting on him and that sack production we need. That’s a skill set that he has and needs to be developed still, and that’s our job to put him in those situations to have the production and figure that out,” Hafley said, via the team’s site.

As for how second-year S Dante Trader Jr. is picking up his system, Hafley said the defensive back has proven to be “intentional” with his approach this offseason and is doing a “really, really good job.”

“Yeah, Dante loves football. He’s always here. He’s always in the building. He’s always asking questions. He practices so hard. He’s so intentional. He’s a smart football player who loves the game, and he’s been a lot of fun to coach. Again, right now we’re playing in shorts and t-shirts, and there’s no contact and there’s no tackling. When it comes to taking what he’s learning in the classroom and applying it on the field and being in the right spot and communicating and grasping the scheme and showing good leadership back there and being a great teammate and giving great effort and having a great attitude, I can go on about him. I think he’s doing a really, really good job. But when anyone asks me right now, anyone being truthful to you, being truthful to anyone in our building, being truthful to my wife – who really doesn’t ask me a lot of these questions but maybe she could – how are the guys doing? I mean, yeah, I think they’re doing a good job in the setting that we’re putting them in, but eventually when the helmet and shoulder pads come on, we’ll find out who can make those plays, which ultimately the game is about. But for passing the test of what he’s been given right now, I think he’s doing a great job.”

Patriots

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels notes that QB Drake Maye has much more knowledge than he did heading this offseason than he did last year.

“This offseason is different than last,” McDaniels said, via Pro Football Talk. “Last offseason, we were just getting to know the language and learning how to operate within a system of offensive football. This year, we’re trying to take that and then go to the next phase of that, the next level of that, in his case which is obviously playing the position of quarterback. He knows a hell of a lot more than he did last year at this time. He’s trying to either really turn the corner and perfect some things that he has an opportunity to do that with, or trying to learn a few new things and evolve as a player and as an offense. He’s had a great attitude. Super fun to be around every day. Fun like he was last year, but it’s a more accelerated version.”

Ravens

After backing out of the trade for DE Maxx Crosby, the Ravens signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million deal to bolster their pass rush group with a premier talent. Baltimore HC Jesse Minter has loved the way Hendrickson has handled himself thus far and said he’s assumed a leadership role from the start.

“Just the way he operates, I think we were talking about Derrick (Henry) last week, and Trey’s very similar in a sense,” Minter said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “He’s coming into a new situation, new defense, new terminology. Just to watch his process of how he learns, how he needs to know what he needs to know and also know what everybody else is doing, he’s an unbelievable leader in the edge room. He’s helping really bring those young guys along as well. I think it was a lot of third-down (work) at the end of practice, and that’s why he’s here — to help close out those situations for us on defense.”

Minter outlined Hendrickson’s profile and praised his hands and ability to bend the corner.

“An extremely well-defined technical rusher. He uses his hands really, really well. He can bend really well. He’s really good at seeing the snap count and being able to do that. He knows how to attack different tackles based on how they set. He brings it every play. I think he’s done a great job learning some different techniques that maybe he hasn’t done before and playing the run and doing things like that. So, I am just very excited, and very, very, very pleased with Trey up to this point, and I am excited to have him on our side.”