Bills Sign Fourth-Round OL Jude Bowry, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed fourth-round OT Jude Bowry to a rookie contract.

Bowry is the final Buffalo draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Here’s a final look at Bills’ 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 35 T. J. Parker DE Signed 2 62 Davison Igbinosun CB Signed 4 102 Jude Bowry T Signed 4 125 Skyler Bell WR Signed 4 126 Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB Signed 5 167 Jalon Kilgore S Signed 5 181 Zane Durant DT Signed 7 220 Toriano Pride Jr. CB Signed 7 239 Tommy Doman P Signed 7 241 Ar’maj Reed-Adams G Signed

Bowry, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 67th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class out of Baltimore, Maryland. He committed to Boston College and remained there all four years, starting his last two years at left tackle.

The Bills used the 102nd pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft on Bowry.

In his collegiate career, Bowry appeared in 31 games over four years at Boston College