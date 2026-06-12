AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Christian Gonzalez, Will Campbell, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins made headlines when trading WR Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos back in March. When asked about his reaction to Waddle being sent away, RB De’Von Achane said he spoke to the receiver right after it happened and understands the business of the NFL.

“Like I said, it’s a business. We talked as soon as it happened, I think he called me like two minutes later. I was in shock, obviously, but I’m just grateful for him. I’m just happy that he can go somewhere and make plays like he was doing here and I wish the best for him. Then when we play him, just make sure that he don’t go off against us,” Achane said, via the team’s site.

Achane mentioned on a podcast that he doesn’t have time to be on a rebuilding team. Achane explained he can’t have the mindset that they are going to “lose every game.”

“As a football player that’s a competitor, the rebuild phrase for me it’s like, OK, they’re basically saying we’re going out here to lose every game. You know what I’m saying? I just can’t have that mindset of we’re going out here to lose, so that’s basically what I mean. I feel like when you’re out there, whoever 11 out there, I feel like we’re going to go 100%. I don’t got that mindset to go out there and be like, oh, we’re rebuilding, so we’re going out here to lose. That’s just not me.”

As for his first impression of HC Jeff Hafley, Achane said he’s noticing the relationships he’s building with their entire roster.

“Great coach. This is my first time having a head coach that’s a defensive guy, so I’m always telling him like, OK, get on the defensive side of the ball, but he’s a great coach, man. You see now the relationships he’s building, he’s trying to get to know everybody. He’s going to be good.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Gonzalez made clear that he wants to stay in New England long term.

“Of course, I want to be here. I’ve said this multiple times,” Gonzalez said, via NFL.com. “I’ve been drafted here. I want to be rewarded as a Patriot. I love this town. I love this city. So of course I want to be here.”

When asked if he plans to participate in training camp in July if his contract isn’t finalized, Gonzalez isn’t looking that far into the future.

“Training camp, I’m not worried about that,” Gonzalez said. “We are in mandatory minicamp right now, so that’s what we’re focused on as we get into that.”

As for whether progress is being made, Gonzalez said he’s hopeful something gets one.

“I hope,” Gonzalez said. “That’s up to my agents and the team. I hope we get something done.”

Patriots Patriots LT Will Campbell received a lot of criticism for his play down the stretch, including struggling in the Super Bowl. New England QB Drake Maye said the lineman is showing a “great attitude” this offseason and is working hard to improve. “Yeah, Will, he’s got a great mindset. I think he understands the business and what this league is about. You know, he kind of got a similar experience to me. You know, obviously the seasons that we had were different between mine and his, my first year. But he got the full length of the season, the ups and downs of it. I think he’s got a great attitude. He’s working his butt off in there. Those offensive linemen, they’ve been doing a great job in the weight room. I’m not lifting the same weights as them, but I’ve been there with them. So, it’s fun to watch them. And I think, he’s got a little extra motivation for himself to prove to us and prove to himself he can be one of the best players in this league at his position,” Maye said, via the team’s site.