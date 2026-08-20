Chiefs Made Two Moves Today

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs signed OT Kellen Diesch to the roster and waived OT Matt Waletzko in a corresponding move.

Diesch worked out for the team yesterday. Kansas City has had some linemen banged up during training camp.

Waletzko, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when he was waived with an injury designation. He caught on with the Vikings practice squad for a stint before joining the Chiefs, returning on a futures deal for the 2026 season.

In 2024, Waletzko appeared in seven games for the Cowboys but did not make any starts.