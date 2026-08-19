AFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Nnamdi Madubuike, Bills, Patriots, Ravens

Bills

Bills CB Maxwell Hairston returned to practice on Tuesday after missing a few days with a groin injury. (Joe Buscaglia)

returned to practice on Tuesday after missing a few days with a groin injury. (Joe Buscaglia) NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports Bills WR Keon Coleman was diagnosed with a sprained foot/toe in the preseason opener. Wolfe adds Coleman was seen in a walking boot on Tuesday, but HC Joe Brady didn’t seem concerned.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on G Greg Van Roten : “He started every game for three years… Proven player… Someone we think can help us.” (Daniels)

on G : “He started every game for three years… Proven player… Someone we think can help us.” (Daniels) Patriots WR A.J. Brown on why he wanted a change: “I’m here now. I’m not going backward. It’s not about no closure or anything. It’s love. I won a Super Bowl ring with them. It’ll always be love, no matter how anyone feels. I love Philly and I’ll always love Philly. But I’m here now.” (Berman)

Ravens

The Ravens and HC Jesse Minter are hopeful that DT Nnamdi Madubuike could start contract drills as early as next week, but still want to maintain their cautious approach with their star defensive tackle.

“I think that is both sides really putting their heads together and making sure that we are doing it at a rate that everybody feels good and confident in,” Minter said, via Pro Football Talk. “I would say ballpark — next couple of weeks — I think [Madubuike] will be starting to work himself back in there.”