Veteran RB Myles Gaskin Announces Retirement

Veteran RB Myles Gaskin officially announced his retirement on social media after seven years in the league.

Gaskin, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.

Gaskin returned to the Vikings’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team. He was on and off of their roster last year. He had a stint with the Ravens in August. He bounced on and off the Seahawks’ practice squad lasy season.

In his career, Gaskin appeared in 47 games over seven years with the Dolphins, Vikings, Rams and Seahawks. He rushed 367 times for 1,360 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 102 catches for 712 yards and six touchdowns.