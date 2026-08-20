NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/20

49ers
- 49ers signed RB Khalil Herbert.
- 49ers placed RB Patrick Taylor on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos waived LB Levelle Bailey.
- Broncos signed DB Taylor Rapp.
Browns
- Browns signed TE Drew Biber.
- Browns placed TE Jack Stoll on injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived DB Marcus Banks.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated DB Garrett Williams from an injured list.
Chargers
- Chargers reverted WR Luke Grimm to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived T Matt Waletzko.
- Chiefs signed T Kellen Diesch.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released DT Quinton Bohanna.
- Jaguars activated T Cole Van Lanen from an injured list.
Jets
- Jets reverted WR D.T. Sheffield to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Patriots
- Patriots waived T Andrew Rupcich.
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