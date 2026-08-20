NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/20

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns signed TE Drew Biber.
  • Browns placed TE Jack Stoll on injured reserve.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers reverted WR Luke Grimm to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Chiefs

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets reverted WR D.T. Sheffield to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Patriots

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