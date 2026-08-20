AFC Notes: Chris Bell, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets Roster Projection

Dolphins

Dolphins third-round WR Chris Bell tore his ACL last fall at Louisville, which enabled Miami to get him as late in the draft as it did. The thought was that patience would be required with Bell but it might not be as long as expected. The rookie was activated from the injury list and working back into practice this week.

“It felt great. I haven’t played football in a little minute, so my first practice, I was a little nervous, but I’m just out there getting my feet wet, getting back to the swing of things,” Bell said via the team website.

Bell said he has full confidence in his knee, which was surgically repaired just eight months ago in mid-December.

“No, I feel very confident,” he said when asked if the knee recovery was the toughest part. “I would say the toughest part is just getting adapted to the NFL, these hot practices and just playing in NFL.”

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic provides his projection of the Jets’ 53-man roster:

Patriots

Patriots G Greg Van Roten signed a one-year, $3 million deal that includes a $1.48 million base salary, $500,000 of which is guaranteed, a $500,000 signing bonus and up to $1.02 million in per-game active roster bonuses. There’s also another $1.5 million bonus that counts against the cap. (Over The Cap)