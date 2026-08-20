AFC Notes: Chris Bell, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets Roster Projection

Dolphins
Dolphins third-round WR Chris Bell tore his ACL last fall at Louisville, which enabled Miami to get him as late in the draft as it did. The thought was that patience would be required with Bell but it might not be as long as expected. The rookie was activated from the injury list and working back into practice this week.
“It felt great. I haven’t played football in a little minute, so my first practice, I was a little nervous, but I’m just out there getting my feet wet, getting back to the swing of things,” Bell said via the team website.
Bell said he has full confidence in his knee, which was surgically repaired just eight months ago in mid-December.
“No, I feel very confident,” he said when asked if the knee recovery was the toughest part. “I would say the toughest part is just getting adapted to the NFL, these hot practices and just playing in NFL.”
Jets
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic provides his projection of the Jets’ 53-man roster:
- At quarterback, Rosenblatt has New York releasing Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook, while keeping Geno Smith and Cade Klubnik as their two options.
- Rosenblatt expects the Jets to keep four running backs, including Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu.
- Rosenblatt also has New York keeping four tight ends: Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods.
- Among Rosenblatt’s notable cuts at outside linebacker is Braiden McGregor.
- Rosenblatt thinks New York will keep five inside linebackers, including Demario Davis, Jamien Sherwood, Kiko Mauigoa, Mykal Walker and Marcelino McCrary-Ball.
- At cornerback, Rosenblatt has seven making the roster, including Brandon Stephens, Azareye’h Thomas, Nahshon Wright, Jarvis Brownlee, D’Angelo Ponds, Qwan’Tez Stiggers, and Mory Bamba.
- As for the Jets’ kicking competition, Rosenblatt has Jason Sanders getting the nod over Cade York.
Patriots
- Patriots G Greg Van Roten signed a one-year, $3 million deal that includes a $1.48 million base salary, $500,000 of which is guaranteed, a $500,000 signing bonus and up to $1.02 million in per-game active roster bonuses. There’s also another $1.5 million bonus that counts against the cap. (Over The Cap)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!