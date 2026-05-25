AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Keon Coleman, Kenneth Grant, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills HC Joe Brady let WR Keon Coleman know that he is going to be a big part of the offense this season and will have the ability to prove himself once again.

“I made sure once I got the job to let him know, he’s going to be here, he’s going to be a part of our offense,” Brady said, via Maddy Glab of the team’s website. “I’m excited about him progressing in this offense and getting with Josh [Allen] and doing those things. I love the work ethic, love how he’s kind of been doing it right now.”

“All he can control is what he’s doing moving forward and not putting any more pressure on himself,” Brady added. “Just go out there, run the routes, do your job, block in the run game, make the touchdown blocks, do the things that he’s capable of doing. And just upholding that standard every single day, and I believe he’ll be able to do that.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins signed RB De’Von Achane to a four-year, $64 million contract extension worth up to $68 million with $17.378 million fully guaranteed at signing, including a $4.233 million signing bonus, a fully guaranteed $10.5 million 2027 base salary, and fully guaranteed 2027 workout and per-game roster bonuses.

to a four-year, $64 million contract extension worth up to $68 million with $17.378 million fully guaranteed at signing, including a $4.233 million signing bonus, a fully guaranteed $10.5 million 2027 base salary, and fully guaranteed 2027 workout and per-game roster bonuses. Achane’s contract also includes a $14.225 million 2028 base salary with $10 million guaranteed for injury at signing, of which $3 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027 and the remaining $7 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2028, along with annual workout bonuses and per-game roster bonuses from 2028 through 2030.

The deal contains up to $1 million annually in incentives from 2027 through 2030 and, when combined with Achane’s existing 2026 compensation, has a total five-year value of $69.767 million. (Pro Football Talk)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley thinks DT Kenneth Grant looks good physically on tape, but he’s waiting to make any final declarations until he sees it on the field. Hafley said they plan to start him primarily on the inside this year with some packages on the edge depending on his development.

“I really wasn’t here to see him physically in person a whole lot last year,” Hafley said, via the team’s website. “I watched the tape. I think his body looks great, but before I make any statements there, I’ve got to see him play the game. I’m very pleased with how hard he’s working and his individual work, but again, it’s very, very limited practice reps and in OTAs there’s no pads on. We’re not really playing football on the inside. It’s all working together and making sure we take care of one another.”

“Right now we’ll start him off on the inside and see how we develop, who else develops on the edge. In certain packages, maybe. If we get into five down, he could be a guy that bumps out there. If we want to play certain fronts and get in a different spacing, yeah, I could see him potentially moving around. Him and (Zeek) Biggers and some of those other guys, they give us some flexibility that’s really nice to have. So yeah, we’ll see. You won’t see that today though. Don’t get your hopes up.”