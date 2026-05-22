AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, De’Von Achane, Kadyn Proctor, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman says the 2026 season will be make-or-break for him and assessed his 2025 season as one that he wants to forget about, given some of his off-field mishaps.

“For me, it’s make or break,” Coleman told ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “If you s—, you might not be here, simple as that. I know what I’m capable of. So, if I fall anything short of that, I’m doing myself a disservice and my team.”

“Ass, I mean getting benched four games or some s— like that. Unacceptable,” Coleman responded when asked how he assessed the 2025 season. “It ended off on a decent note and got a touchdown so that was — I wouldn’t even call that a confidence boost, that’s just a positive thing to end the season on, but we lost. So, that’s another negative to erase that, but I mean I don’t need self motivation, I know what I’m here to do and know what I’m capable of doing.”

“Keon is, the way that he approaches his day, he knows some of the elements that happened last year, he owned them,” HC Joe Brady said of Coleman. “He knew coming into this year, it’s another opportunity. I made sure when I got the job he knew he was going to be here and he was going to be a part of our offense. I’m excited about him progressing in this offense and getting with Josh and doing those things. Love the work ethic, love how he’s kind of been doing it right now. Again, he just had one day going against the defense. So this is a lot of routes on air and just the approach, but that’s been the biggest thing is establishing a pro mentality. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him so far.”

Dolphins

There’s been some discussion about Dolphins’ first-round OL Kadyn Proctor lining up at guard despite playing tackle in college. Miami OL coach Zach Yenser said he’s confident Proctor will be a successful tackle in the NFL, but they need him most in the interior.

“He can play tackle in this league,” Yenser said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “[But] he fits us better and we need him at guard and he’s going to be a really good guard for us.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley told a reporter that rewarding RB De’Von Achane with a new contract extension seemed like the right decision for the team and sends a good message to other players that hard work pays off.

“I think it sends a good message when you have a player who was here on his first contract, and has produced and had success, to reward that player with a second contract,” Hafley said. “I know that’s important to Sully and I.”

“It’s not like he just showed up after he signed his contract,” Hafley added. “So, excited that it’s done and he’ll be here going forward. He’s a great player and I’m really glad we have him.”