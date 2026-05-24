AFC Notes: Nik Bonitto, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto says he has grown his game this offseason, but more from a mental aspect than a physical one.

“I mean, it really has nothing to do with the physical part of it,” Bonitto said, via Pro Football Talk. “Being able to see what it’s like to actually have a protection plan around me. And how to work through those things and continue to find ways to make plays, and also help other guys make plays while we’re at it — while I’m commanding those chips and double-teams, and stuff like that.”

Chargers

Chargers DB Tony Jefferson said he returned for another season to help push Los Angeles to win a Super Bowl.

“I want to win a ring,” Jefferson said, via the team’s website. “The Super Bowl is in LA, at our home stadium, so I’m trying to do whatever I can as far as being a leader and my playmaking ability to put my best foot forward on the field.”

Jefferson has personal aspirations for himself outside of the ultimate team goal.

“I could have had way more interceptions. I could have had seven or eight, in my opinion,” Jefferson said. “That’s what I’m chasing this year. Shock the world and shock everybody … I don’t think that’s something that is far-fetched for me with the positions I put myself in.”

Chiefs

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter wonders what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be like coming off a significant knee injury. Schefter feels there will be an adjustment period as Mahomes and the team get used to him ramping up to the level they are accustomed to.

“Is he gonna be 80%, 90%, 100%? Like that’s hard to imagine that he could just step in there right away after such a significant knee injury and pick up right where he left off and be as great as he’s always been,” Schefter said. “I just think there’s gonna be a little bit of an adjustment to what he’s come back from, which is significant.”