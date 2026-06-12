AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Klint Kubiak, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton has been impressed with new WR Jaylen Waddle‘s quickness and start/stop ability during their first practices together.

“He’s had a good week,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “He’s someone who picks things up real quick. He had a real good day yesterday. You can just feel his instincts, his quickness and his ability to really to not only run fast but stop fast. So he’s doing well.”

Denver WR Courtland Sutton thinks Waddle is a unique talent and can’t wait to see how he helps transform the offense.

“[H]e’s a special dude,” Sutton said. “There are a lot of things that he has — the qualities that he does that are very unique to himself. I say that in a very specific way because he has some qualities that only he can do. It’s fun to be able to see it up close and personal. I think Coach [Davis] Webb and Coach Payton have done a really good job already of trying to figure out the things that he can do well to help us in our room and help our offense.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs landed DT Peter Woods and CB Mansoor Delane with their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Woods said he and Delane have already expressed to each other that they are “very important to one another.”

“We were just telling each other how our jobs are very important to one another,” Woods said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s site. “I help him get interceptions, and he helps me get sacks. We just keep it that simple.”

Kansas City also took CB Jadon Canady in the fourth round. Canady said that his college coach, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, is a die-hard Chiefs fan and was ecstatic to see him drafted by them.

“He was my first phone call, and he was so excited – just screaming and happy,” Canady said. “It was cool to see for sure.”

Fifth-round WR Cyrus Allen out of Cincinnati said he envisioned playing for Kansas City when his team played Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium in August.

“We were the home team, so we got to use the home locker room,” said Allen. “It was in my head like maybe one day I could play for the Chiefs, so when it happened, it was just crazy.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on if LB Nakobe Dean ‘s absence from OTAs and minicamp is injury related: “Nakobe’s been here every day in practice. But all injuries and things like that, I don’t want to talk about at this time of year. We just want to get all of our guys healthy to training camp.” (Sam Warren)

on if LB ‘s absence from OTAs and minicamp is injury related: “Nakobe’s been here every day in practice. But all injuries and things like that, I don’t want to talk about at this time of year. We just want to get all of our guys healthy to training camp.” (Sam Warren) Kubiak added fourth-round CB Jermod McCoy ‘s absence from off-season activities has been a way for the team to manage his knee recovery, but expects him to be ready for training camp: “It’s going to be a moving target with him… but we drafted him to play.” (Sam Warren)

‘s absence from off-season activities has been a way for the team to manage his knee recovery, but expects him to be ready for training camp: “It’s going to be a moving target with him… but we drafted him to play.” (Sam Warren) Kubiak on QB Kirk Cousins ‘ health: “If you watched Kirk play his las 4 games in Atlanta, you saw what he could do. He’s getting healthier. He’s played really good football for us this time of year, and we’re counting on him come the season.” (Warren)

‘ health: “If you watched Kirk play his las 4 games in Atlanta, you saw what he could do. He’s getting healthier. He’s played really good football for us this time of year, and we’re counting on him come the season.” (Warren) Kubiak added that the team didn’t just sign Cousins in order for him to be a mentor: “We never asked anybody to be a mentor. If you’re on the roster, it’s to play and play really well for this team. So that’s the QB’s job, all 3 of them, is to get ready to play and win games at a high level.” (Warren)