AFC Notes: Patrick Surtain II, Tre Tucker, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain revealed DC Vance Joseph gave them a message for 2026 after their unit had a very strong campaign in 2025. Surtain said Joseph was clear about turning the page and building on what they did last year, not relying on their past successes.

“There’s a good saying from VJ earlier today,” Surtain said, via Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com. “Basically saying, ‘It’s a new year. You know, whatever you did last year, doesn’t matter now. It’s a new slate. Teams are getting better and better, but we got to find a way, to find a way to get better than where we was last year.’ And, obviously, we fell a little short last year, so we definitely got high hopes and aspirations coming up.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo talked about how impressed he’s been so far with Chiefs first-round DT Peter Woods.

“I’ve been really, really impressed with Pete,” Spagnuolo said, via Chiefs Wire. “Not only (with) what he does on the field but the way he carries himself in the hallways – I think I’ve said this to you guys before, when you stand up in front of them in a unit meeting, you can see all the faces. You know whether they’re in tune or – he’s like focused and that’s a good thing, especially for a lineman. He seems like he has football, get it. I thought he made a couple of good plays today, so we’re hopeful for him.”

The Chiefs are hopeful 2025 second-round DT Omarr Norman-Lott will form a good tandem with Woods eventually but Spagnuolo noted he’s still working back from his torn ACL last year: “Yeah, we have to get Omarr healthy again. That’s a hurdle we have to get over.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Tre Tucker spoke about how the team’s wide receiver group is shaping up to be a well-rounded room that complements each other.

“The receiver room’s kind of becoming like a basketball team,” Tucker said, via the team’s website. “You’ve got to have your role. You’ve got a point guard, you’ve got your shooting guard, you’ve got all that. So, really, you want your best three out there and then you want them to complement each other.” Raiders HC Klint Kubiak envisions Tucker as one of the leaders in the locker room and said that they can utilize him in a multitude of different ways. “He can run all day,” Kubiak said. “He’s a quiet leader, a guy that we’re going to put in a leadership role. He’s got to be a playmaker for us, and he has been. And now let’s go see what else we can get out of him.” Tucker addressed the coaching turnover and said that learning from multiple different coaches has been a blessing for him. “It’s obviously going to be new schemes, new changes, and I think the great ones, the ones who last so long, they’re able to adapt … and keep going and adjust to all the new changes,” he said. “The hidden thing that people don’t realize is you get to learn. You learn ball. I’ve been in a bunch of different schemes, but I’ve learned different things in each scheme … the whys. I’ve been blessed to be able to have different schemes and learn different ways how to play football and each one has impacted me in a way and I’ve taken something from it.” Tucker added that he’s been impressed with first-round QB Fernando Mendoza and said he’s always engaged, even when he’s not on the field. “He’s awesome, he’s a tremendous rookie,” Tucker said. “I’m very excited for him, he’s gonna have a very bright future. The one thing that really impresses me, being the No. 1 overall pick, just so you know, his work ethic, his detail, attention to detail. I’m a football junkie, so I watch a lot of things on film. Sometimes I watch guys who aren’t even in, just to see what they’re doing, and he’s always behind taking mental reps and that just shows that he’s gonna be a great player one day and his future is very bright.”