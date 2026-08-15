AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Akheem Mesidor, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers EDGE Akheem Mesidor enters his rookie season after being a first-round pick in this year’s draft. Los Angeles OT Joe Alt said he’s been impressed by Mesidor’s work ethic throughout training camp.

“I think it’s work ethic,” Alt said, via ChargersWire. “There hasn’t been a day yet where I’m like, ‘He took that play off or he didn’t go hard on that play.’ Every single play, he is trying to better himself and be the best person, the best player you can be. And you can see that and it tests everybody.“

Chiefs

During a recent media appearance, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about TE Travis Kelce’s offseason, including his body and focus on the game following his marriage.

“He came back in good shape,” Reid said on NFL Network. “I know everybody’s out there saying he’s got the dad body and all this stuff, but he looks the same to me that he’s always looked, and just playing like crazy. So he’s doing a nice job with everything. He’s focused in and ready to go, and I appreciate that, when you have somebody who’s been here 14 years and wants to be out there every snap. . . he’s going to play and play hard and be aggressive and not be stopped, and that’s contagious.”

Raiders

Raiders LB Nakobe Dean signed a three-year, $36 million contract with Las Vegas this offseason following his four years with the Eagles. Dean said he was grateful to have the opportunity to pick his next team as an unrestricted free agent.

“It was a blessing to have an opportunity to pick a team, pick a contract,” Dean said, via Sam Warren of The Athletic. “I couldn’t go against my gut.”

Dean is set to wear the green dot as the Raiders’ defensive signal caller. The linebacker said he kicked DC Rob Leonard out of the huddle during training camp so his teammates could get used to his voice.

“You don’t want him in the huddle making the call; you want the team to hear you too,” Dean said. “I’m from Mississippi. I don’t have trouble anymore, but I’ve had trouble before with guys not understanding some of the things I say. I want the guys to hear me and hear how I make the play calls too.”