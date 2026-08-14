AFC Notes: Josh Simmons, Patrick Mahomes, Jack Bech, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs LT Josh Simmons wouldn’t specify his exact weight but said it’s where it needs to be, with HC Andy Reid noting that he is looking good after playing at 285 last season despite weighing in at 317 at the Combine.

“He put on weight in the offseason. He’s been able to maintain it,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think it’ll help him, not that he couldn’t do it at the other weight, but this gives him a little bit more lead in his pants, and that pays off for you. Over time, it pays off for you during the season.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that QB Patrick Mahomes has looked good since the start of training camp and was impressed as usual.

“He’s really doing everything that he normally does and doing it well. So, we’re happy with that,” Reid told ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “We know he’s still progressing through it. But he sure looks sharp out here.”

“As long as he’s safe, that’s what we’re looking at. So, right now, for what we’re doing, he’s safe to roll,” Reid added.

Reid on if Mahomes will play in the preseason: “There’s a pretty good chance I don’t play him. The percentages are leading that way. I’m not sure I’ll play him in the second or third game.” (Taylor)

Chiefs seventh-round QB Garrett Nussmeier on Mahomes: “He’s seen every scenario and every situation. He’s like a library of knowledge. For me, whenever he talks about those moments, I’m listening.” (Goldman)

on Mahomes: “He’s seen every scenario and every situation. He’s like a library of knowledge. For me, whenever he talks about those moments, I’m listening.” (Goldman) Reid on Nussmeier: “Every time he’s in, he’s moved the ball… His pass production has been a real positive… he’s doing a nice job. We’ve loaded him up… He’s handled it.” (Goldman)

Chiefs DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah on his 2025 hamstring injury: “It was tough. At the end of the day, work will get you anywhere you want… Me just focusing on getting better. That was my motivation.” (Goldman)

Raiders

Raiders WR Jack Bech had just 20 receptions for 224 yards as a rookie after being a second-round pick last year. Bech said he is excited to be in first-year HC Klint Kubiak‘s offense.

“I love the offense that they run and the whole system that they have,” Bech said, via Sam Warren of The Athletic. “To be able to run all the plays that they have has been really great, and I’m really excited for this year.”

Bech highly praised sixth-round WR Malik Benson‘s performance in training camp, adding their receivers group is pushing each other to improve.

“He makes the big play,” Bech said. “That’s what we’re counting on him to do: come in here and push all of us, everybody in the receiver room, to grow and be the best we can be.”

Raiders WRs coach Zach Azzani has been pleased with Bech’s development this offseason but added that the receiver is still making “rookie mistakes.”

“I’m pleased with his improvement, his progress,” Azzani said. “Long way to go. He’s still a rookie, makes those rookie mistakes. But I’m pleased with his effort and his attitude.”