NFL Concludes Investigation Of Chiefs DBs Coach Dave Merritt With Insufficient Evidence

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the NFL concluded its investigation on Chiefs DBs coach Dave Merritt after finding insufficient evidence of a violation of the personal conduct policy.

Garafolo adds a Kansas district court dismissed domestic violence charges against Merritt last month, and now the league has concluded its case without any discipline.

Merritt, 54, was a seventh-round pick out of North Carolina State in 1993 and spent three years with the Dolphins and Cardinals. He began his coaching career at Tennessee-Chatanooga in 1997 and had a brief stint at VMI before getting his first NFL gig with the Jets as defensive assistant and LB coach from 2001 to 2003.

From there, Merritt worked with the Giants from 2004 to 2017, mostly as secondary coach and safeties coach after being promoted in 2006. He then was hired by the Cardinals as as DBs coach for the 2018 season before joining the Chiefs in 2019 in the same role, where he has remained since.