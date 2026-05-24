AFC Notes: Denzel Boston, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow expressed his excitement about the team going into the 2026 season, saying that they’ve put together the “most talented roster” he’s been a part of in his seven-year career.

“This is the most talented roster that we have had since I have been here,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “The front office has taken a lot of heat from the fans, the public, the media. We can put all of that behind us. They went and made it happen with free agency. I thought the draft, obviously, we’ll find out. We don’t know a ton about these rookies yet, but it seems like they brought the right kind of guys in. And then obviously with Dexter (Lawrence), making a trade like that, that doesn’t happen a ton in the NFL. So it’s exciting to see.”

Burrow said that he was “less involved” in the roster-building process than he was in previous years.

“I would say if anything, I was less involved this year than in years past,” Burrow said. “There’s no secret that the last several years didn’t go the way we wanted to, and there’s a lot of blame to go around for that, myself included. And so, we’re in a great spot this year. We brought in great people and great players. You can feel the vibes of the locker room. The energy is elevated right now.”

Burrow added that he’s “fired up” about the mindset and energy everyone is bringing to their offseason program.

“I’m fired up about the people that we brought in,” Burrow said. “I’m fired up about the mindset guys are bringing on the daily. I’m fired up about the energy everybody is bringing in the weight room and conditioning in practice. Obviously, not going against each other yet, but when OTAs start, I’m excited to get some competition going. We have a lot of work to get done before July, before September. I love where we’re at right now.”

Browns

Browns WR Denzel Boston has drawn interest and attention at the team’s rookie minicamp from QB Taylen Green and HC Todd Monken, both of whom have already worked closely with him.

“Denzel, he’s a big target, long frame,” Green said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “It’s kind of hard to miss him.”

“I feel like I’m very physically dominant when I play this game of football,” Boston told reporters at rookie minicamp. “Especially when it comes to blocking, that’s one thing I pride myself in a lot really. When we do get the pads on, that’s for sure something that will be a main focus. I put a lot of emphasis on that during the time of training. Even coming into the combine and all that stuff was definitely just learning how to sink my hips better and being able to be more explosive on my routes.”

“He does have quick feet,” Monken noted. “Getting off the line of scrimmage, you can see that. Does a really good job getting in and out of breaks for someone with his length. Seeing him move around, you can really see his skill set.”

Ravens

Ravens OL coach Dwayne Ledford said they plan on implementing a “wide zone system” in Baltimore after running it throughout his 22-year coaching career.

“The wide zone system is something that in college all the way into the NFL when I was in Atlanta… I kind of cut my teeth on early on in coaching and I’ve kind of ran that at all stops. So it’ll certainly be a part of it here. But at the same time, we want to be able to take things that we know our guys do well and also have answers… and be multiple in our approach,” Ledford said, RavensWire.