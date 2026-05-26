AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Malik Willis, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills fourth-round WR Skyler Bell said that QB Josh Allen isn’t what he was expected and said that he’s lighthearted and loves to have fun as a competitor.

“Cool, man. He’s way different than what I thought he was. I’m not going to lie,” Bell said, via Bills Wire. “You know, he was making fun of me earlier today about my cleats in the facility. But other than that, man, he’s super cool, man. He came to talk to me today. I had a drop in the routes on there, and he was like, ” Man, don’t worry about that. Just be yourself, man. You’re here for a reason. Don’t overthink. Get the nerves out. Do you because we want you here.”

D olphins

New Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley described how QB Malik Willis has done in his first few practices as the franchise QB1, saying the main focus is learning the scheme right now.

“I think he’s done a really nice job,” Hafley said. “It’s early. We’ve had one practice. We’ve been in meeting rooms, we’ve been in walkthroughs and we’ve been doing individual. My main focus for him right now is to learn, learn the scheme, get to know the players and not overdo the whole leadership thing. I think that’s my job and our job right now so he can focus on becoming the best quarterback and the best player and the best teammate he can be. Don’t worry about the other stuff right now, and that’s been my message to him so he doesn’t have to worry about all that. I think that’s really important as we get started.”

Patriots

New England added to their backfield by taking Alabama RB Jam Miller in the seventh round of the draft. Alabama assistant HC/RBs coach Robert Gillespie praised Miller’s passion and reflected on his expansion of responsibilities even as a freshman.

“He was all ball,” Gillespie said, via the team’s website. “From day one, he was focused on football and being a good player.”

“He started out probably on one or two units. By the end of his freshman year, he was on all four units. That’s where you earn the respect of the team.”

Gillsepie feels Miller will be a massive contributor on special teams from the jump while he waits his turn to help on offense. He highlighted Miller’s receiving skills and pass protection ability, which didn’t always show up with the Crimson Tide because of their offensive identity.

“He’ll be able to be a three- to four-team guy on special teams and kind of wait his turn to become a bigger part of the offense.”

“He has really good hands, but we didn’t necessarily do that as an offense. We trusted his hands. He’s a guy on third down that we knew could pass protect, but also catch the checkdown or swing routes.”