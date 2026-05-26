NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons signed veteran WR Olamide Zaccheaus back after initially signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Now in his eighth year in the NFL, Zaccheaus is embracing his role as a veteran leader and plans to reinforce the core values established from the top.

“I know what it should look like, what it should feel like,” Zaccheaus said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “That’s part of what I bring to a team, building that culture. I have always prided myself on being a locker room guy. That’s a part of my role here.”

“There are certain core values that the whole team has to uphold. The best teams are player-led. A lot of the policing should be player-to-player instead of (by) the coaches. It applies on the field and off the field. It’s just knowing that everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing. And if they’re not, somebody that they play with is saying something.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said that offensive assistant Darrell Bevell has been around the league and can provide good experience to the team and the offense.

“I think the biggest influence that he’ll have is just that he’s done every part of it,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “So he’ll help me evaluate all that we’re doing from that experience that Brad and I don’t have. We don’t have the years and years and years of it, so he can kind of look at it and say, ‘We can be better here. We can be better there.”

Canales has extensive experience with Bevell, dating back to their time together with the Seahawks, and was excited to add his experience to the coaching staff.

“So I brought him into the offensive conference room and he started talking about the pass game and progressions, and he was just with Brett Favre in Minnesota and Sidney Rice and, young Percy Harvin and he was kind of just talking about how they built it and the influences he had on the West Coast pass game and the influences that they had on him. And, right away, you could tell this guy, just the amount of information, the detail that went into every pass, the progressions, and all the different things and adjustments. And I was just like, oh, this is going to be really good.” Bevell will help add an extra set of eyes and ears to Canales and his offense. “He’s very meticulous,” Canales said. “I was his primary quality control guy in Seattle, so I got to live that firsthand, and he was very detailed and, and very particular about how he wanted things presented from a visual standpoint, and really felt that if we’re asking for excellence out of our players, then as coaches, we need to present things with excellence that’s that’s visually appealing that is the right information, it’s exact. We don’t use synonyms, we say this this way, this is how we talk about this route, this is how we talk about this read, so a lot of the details and beliefs come from spending the time on the front end. So he brings that, and he’s also just a, a very honorable guy, in the time that I’ve known him, you know, he’s a man of his word and a man of integrity. He treats people with respect. He has high standards, but he also treats people with a lot of respect.” Saints Saints HC Kellen Moore on a timeline for RB Alvin Kamara : “I think part of the offseason process during Phase 3 is, you’re still going through a little bit of the building process, still finalizing some things, and so that comes with time. … but yeah, we’re getting close.” (Katherine Terrell)

on a timeline for RB : “I think part of the offseason process during Phase 3 is, you’re still going through a little bit of the building process, still finalizing some things, and so that comes with time. … but yeah, we’re getting close.” (Katherine Terrell) New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis talked about when they might work out a deal with WR Chris Olave : “Obviously, we’d love to have something done sooner than later, and I’m sure Chris would as well, but we’re not there yet.” (Terrell)

talked about when they might work out a deal with WR : “Obviously, we’d love to have something done sooner than later, and I’m sure Chris would as well, but we’re not there yet.” (Terrell) Loomis mentioned talks with Olave have been good, and said Olave has been around the building a lot. (Terrell)