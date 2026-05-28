AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Demario Davis, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots Backup QB

Dolphins

New Dolphins QB Malik Willis is taking over an offense that has completely revamped the receiver and tight end rooms outside of Malik Washington. Willis feels that the reps throughout the summer will help them get a sense of how they can mesh.

“I think it’s just reps,” Willis said, via the team’s website. “That’s all this thing comes down to is reps and understanding the timing each person. Oh, this guy gets out of breaks a little quicker than this guy. This guy, he likes the ball out in front more than just on his body, or all these different things that you learn throughout reps. So it’s just continuing to get those.”

Willis talked about third-round WRs Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, praising Douglas specifically for his quick transition to getting vertical.

“Caleb, I think just when he catches the ball, his change of direction and getting vertical like as soon as he catches it, that catch transition, I think that was great on tape. I think that he gets rolling. He covers ground. It looks like he’s chilling, he’s jogging, and then he’s really covering ground on you. I think that’s awesome. I’m excited for Chris, too. I mean look at his tape, it’s insane. But just got to get him back healthy. We can take it one day at a time with both of them and continue to try to make sure they’re learning just as well as we’re learning.”

Jets

Veteran LB Demario Davis signed on with the Jets this offseason, marking his third stint with the organization. Davis said he didn’t initially expect to return to New York: “I never would’ve thought in a million years I’d be back two times let alone three times. But I guess this is just where I’m meant to be. I wouldn’t have it any other way.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

New England added QB Behren Morton in the seventh round of the draft for depth behind Drake Maye. Morton couldn’t hide his excitement about playing for an organization with the Patriots’ history and mentioned that he already knows Maye from high school camps.

“The tradition, the legacy that New England carries, to have an opportunity to play for this organization, it’s something I’ve dreamed of since being a little kid,” Morton said, via the team’s website. “And so, to have this opportunity, this is going to be a really cool experience. I’m going to be a sponge and soak up every bit of information I can get from Drake and the guys that have been in the league for some time. I’m really excited about this opportunity.”

“Drake and I were in the same class. We actually went to Elite 11 [camp] together. We were Elite 11 finalists. We went to Tennessee, and I got to know him there. He is a great dude. He is a young guy that I can learn from, and obviously he had a tremendous season last year. Getting to learn from him this year and Tommy Devito; this is going to be a great opportunity for me, and I am really excited about it.”