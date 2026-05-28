Free Agent RB Zamir White Worked Out With Dolphins

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports free agent RB Zamir White worked out with the Dolphins recently.

Fowler adds White is expected to work out with other teams in the coming weeks.

White, 26, was a two-year starter at Georgia and led the team in rushing yards over his last two years at the school. The Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He finished a four-year, $4,403,930 rookie contract, including a $743,930 signing bonus and is an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2025, White appeared in six games for the Raiders and rushed 12 times for 32 yards to go along with four receptions on six targets for 24 yards.