NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Kyler Murray, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

After a successful first year of his tenure, Bears HC Ben Johnson wants them to be better at getting points on the final drives before halftime.

“We had numerous (opportunities), and we didn’t score many points. We tended to get the first first down. But we didn’t end up moving the ball very much after that. So that’s a point of emphasis,” Johnson said, via Dan Wiederer of The Athletic.

Chicago TE Cole Kmet expects some tweaks, but overall is looking forward to an offseason when they aren’t all learning a new system.

“I’m sure the coaches will have tweaks based on the self-scout of this past year. But you pick it up really quickly, and you get going,” Kmet said. “I think it will help us get where we want to go at a quicker rate. Hopefully, the things we had to iron out last year at this time and in camp, we can kind of bypass quickly enough and get to the nitty gritty.”

Packers

Wisconsin native and longtime Packers fan Sam Siefkes was hired to Green Bay’s defensive staff under Jonathan Gannon as LBs coach. Seifkes was clear about what it means to coach for the organization he grew up watching.

“I don’t take it lightly,” Siefkes said, via the team’s website. “If anything, it’s helping me work even harder, which I didn’t know was possible, prior to getting here.”

“I don’t take it lightly, just to put it pretty bluntly. So every day, I try to have that mindset coming in to work here, that it means something a little bit different for this organization.”

Vikings

Vikings LB Blake Cashman is impressed with how QB Kyler Murray has entered the building and started building relationships with his teammates.

“Kyler’s been very engaged with everybody in the building, from what I’ve seen, and in our locker room,” Cashman said, via Vikings Wire. “[Vikings players] went as a group to a [Minnesota] Wild playoff hockey game and he was there. I think that’s important, especially being a new guy, because you know people you’re in a brand new environment working with brand new people, and those relationships haven’t formed yet. But to put yourself out there and get to know your teammates are building those relationships is important to having a good football teams.“