NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Dennard Wilson, Cowboys, Giants, Vikings

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott specifically named red-zone offense as an area of focus heading into the second year with HC Brian Schottenheimer in charge.

“(The offense) was good (last year),” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It was great, there was a lot of goodness in it. But you go and self-scout and you break down different things and we weren’t a good red zone team. I’m not saying we were the worst, but we weren’t near to our standard. And in some areas we damn near were the worst and nobody is OK with that, nobody is complacent, nobody wants average. We don’t want to be good, we want to be great. … Last year was Year 1 under Schotty. It’s up to us to make sure we take a step and a big step.”

Giants

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux said that DC Dennard Wilson‘s defense will still be aggressive and will generate pressure just like it did under former DC Wink Martindale.

“For those who have been watching and know ball,” Thibodeaux said, via Giants Wire. “This is similar to the defense we ran when Wink was here.”

Giants OLB Brian Burns added that the accountability factor has already been prevalent in the offseason.

“He takes a lot of the gray area out of things,” Burns said. “He makes things very simple and very black and white, so there is no confusion. I think that’s going to allow us to play as fast as we possibly can. With that said, he doesn’t tolerate any B.S. I like that type of approach. He let it be known, ‘I’m not your (expletive) friend. I’m here to do a job. After you’re done playing, we can be friends. I’m here to push as much as I can to make you the best player you can be.’ That’s the type of respect I would love to have with my DC.“

Vikings

Alec Lewis of The Athletic takes a look at people within the Vikings he considers to be winners and losers of their offseason: