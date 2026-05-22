NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Dennard Wilson, Cowboys, Giants, Vikings

Cowboys
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott specifically named red-zone offense as an area of focus heading into the second year with HC Brian Schottenheimer in charge.
“(The offense) was good (last year),” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It was great, there was a lot of goodness in it. But you go and self-scout and you break down different things and we weren’t a good red zone team. I’m not saying we were the worst, but we weren’t near to our standard. And in some areas we damn near were the worst and nobody is OK with that, nobody is complacent, nobody wants average. We don’t want to be good, we want to be great. … Last year was Year 1 under Schotty. It’s up to us to make sure we take a step and a big step.”
Giants
Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux said that DC Dennard Wilson‘s defense will still be aggressive and will generate pressure just like it did under former DC Wink Martindale.
“For those who have been watching and know ball,” Thibodeaux said, via Giants Wire. “This is similar to the defense we ran when Wink was here.”
Giants OLB Brian Burns added that the accountability factor has already been prevalent in the offseason.
“He takes a lot of the gray area out of things,” Burns said. “He makes things very simple and very black and white, so there is no confusion. I think that’s going to allow us to play as fast as we possibly can. With that said, he doesn’t tolerate any B.S. I like that type of approach. He let it be known, ‘I’m not your (expletive) friend. I’m here to do a job. After you’re done playing, we can be friends. I’m here to push as much as I can to make you the best player you can be.’ That’s the type of respect I would love to have with my DC.“
Vikings
Alec Lewis of The Athletic takes a look at people within the Vikings he considers to be winners and losers of their offseason:
- Lewis lists executive Rob Brzezinski among Minnesota’s winners after filling in for former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He feels like Brezizinski “aced the test” after navigating a salary-cap cleanup, free agency, trading OLB Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles, and managing the 2026 NFL Draft.
- Regarding WRs coach Keenan McCardell, Lewis thinks he will be a beneficiary of replacing Jalen Nailor with Jauan Jennings, and that his efforts to develop Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison cannot go unnoticed.
- Vikings OLB Dallas Turner is another winner in Lewis’ eyes after Greenard’s move, while C Blake Brandel benefits from the organization electing against taking a center in the early rounds of the draft.
- As for Minnesota’s losers, Lewis writes that anyone who was expecting a “definitive answer” at the quarterback position. Although Lewis thinks the discussion about competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray will become exhausting come August, it will serve as “fuel” for both players to improve.
- Lewis lists OLBs coach Thad Bogardus as someone in a disadvantageous position, given Minnesota doesn’t have dependable options past Andrew Van Ginkel and Turner. In the end, Lewis believes Bogardus should push for another “addition or two” at edge rusher.
- Lewis points out that the additions of first-round DE Caleb Banks and third-round DT Domonique Orange hurt the chances of Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyron Ingram-Dawkins getting significant playing time.
- With third-year OT Walter Rouse, Lewis writes that the signings of Ryan Van Demark and third-round Caleb Tiernan push him down the depth chart.
- At cornerback, Lewis expects Dwight McGlothern and Zemaiah Vaughn to compete for a final roster spot after the team brought in James Pierre and fifth-round Charles Demmings.
- Vikings QB coach Josh McCown will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
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