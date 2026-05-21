NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Colton Hood, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin was thrilled about the idea of getting ten or more targets per game in the offense of former NFL QB David Blough.

“I love that. You know, he told me that way back in February,” McLaurin said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports. “He texted me that. Him and I have a really good relationship. He’s been a man of his word. My job is to prove that each and every day, when we’re having workouts, to be the leader, to be someone who you can count on to be on the field and make plays. That’s all I’ve been asking for. That’s all I want — to win games and have a big part of that. So I was definitely smiling when I saw that come across (my) phone.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown returned at the end of the 2025 season after recovering from a significant knee injury. Overshown reflected on how injuries forced him to take time away from perfecting his craft, and talked about the importance of being able to focus fully on football this offseason.

“It’s like you’re trying to get back to square one,” Overshown said, via Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. “You train to get back to just even.”

“When I’m healthy, and I’m getting the same work as everybody else and I have the same opportunities to work as everybody else, can’t nobody outwork me and can’t nobody do what I do on the field when I’m healthy. Not having to train just to rehab my knee, but actually training in football coming to the season, I feel like everybody hasn’t seen me with a healthy offseason.”

Giants

The Giants hired John Harbaugh as their new head coach back on January 17. When asked how adding the veteran coach changed their evaluation process of rookies, assistant GM Brandon Brown said they added the “bully” archetype in players like OL Francis Mauigoa, LB Arvell Reese and CB Colton Hood.

“The process has been phenomenal with Harbs. I say why it’s phenomenal was just the clarity of the vision and the identity that he wants to build,” Brown said, via the team’s official site. “You talk about building the bully, all of our players from different positions, they have that mentality. Pit bull mentality, as you will, where they may not all be in the trenches, but they bring something that’s different. Whether you’re talking about in the trenches from Sisi (Mauigoa), off the ball with Arvell, and then even Colton in the secondary.

“Colton, if you look at the beginning of the year, he wasn’t a guy that was coming into this college season with a lot of hype, and a big credit to him is the work that our college department did with him, starting with (national scout) Jeremy Breit, (college area scout) Pat Hanscomb. You know, you’re going into the season that Kickoff Classic weekend, we were down in Atlanta. (Assistant director of player personnel) Dennis Hickey and myself, see him play against Syracuse, right? He is a guy that’s not really on the map going into that game.”

Regarding Hood, Brown said their scouting staff quickly had an eye on him and can see him becoming an instant contributor in Week 1.

“Our college scouts, Jeremy and Pat, they outline, hey, this guy is a double transfer. He’s coming from Auburn, Colorado. He’s got an excellent baseball background. He’s a three-time Allstate centerfielder in the state of Georgia. This guy has really good ball skills. He can run. Be aware of him game one. We see him game one. He becomes SEC defensive player of the week that week. Now we come back in the office and tell Joe. Joe already has a feel for him. You get to Senior Bowl. (Director of player personnel) Tim McDonnell sees him live. Coach sees him; Coach likes him; Coach has experience with his uncle, Rod Hood, and there’s a familiarity there. We’re not even getting into April meetings yet, and we already know who this guy is. I think from the clarity of the vision that Harbs has painted and us executing the vision and taking the big ocean of players and narrowing it down in that funnel to the guys who fit us. Not what plays for the league, but what it’s going to be for us and lend to our identity.”

Brown participated in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.