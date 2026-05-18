NFC Notes: Brandon Aubrey, John Harbaugh, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Daronte Jones and assistant GM Lance Newmark will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Cowboys

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey on having a new contract: “I’m happy to have it behind me. Happy to be able to stay here and play for a record-setting contract. It’s an awesome achievement, something that I never thought I would be able to say. I just wanted to have a job, and this locks me up for the foreseeable future and gives me that job that I wanted when I started this thing. I’m just excited to have a job and have it right here in Dallas where I grew up.” (Machota)

on having a new contract: “I’m happy to have it behind me. Happy to be able to stay here and play for a record-setting contract. It’s an awesome achievement, something that I never thought I would be able to say. I just wanted to have a job, and this locks me up for the foreseeable future and gives me that job that I wanted when I started this thing. I’m just excited to have a job and have it right here in Dallas where I grew up.” (Machota) Cowboys OC Klayton Adams will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Regarding the Cowboys’ new DC Christian Parker , Albert Breer of SI notes that Parker worked under Eagles veteran DC Vic Fangio and that other teams considered hiring him because of who he has worked with.

, Albert Breer of SI notes that Parker worked under Eagles veteran DC and that other teams considered hiring him because of who he has worked with. Breer expects Parker to have his “own twist” on Fangio’s scheme and is curious to see how he uses LB DeMarvion Overshown.

Giants

The Giants made recent additions of defensive tackles D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris, and Zacch Pickens. New York HC John Harbaugh is pleased with how they addressed the position following the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I’m very happy about it. I felt like it was part of our process. It’s not that we wouldn’t have drafted a defensive tackle or signed one sooner if they had become available or kept Dexter if that was something we could do. Those were all things that were on the table. But as it went, I thought we did a good job of kind of responding to the situation as it unfolded, and now we feel really good about our group in there. It looks good to me. I’m excited about it. I think we have the guys we need,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s official site.

As for inviting undrafted QB Matthew Sluka for a tryout in their rookie minicamp, Harbaugh said the prospect was recommended by UCLA HC Bob Chesney.

“Yeah, he was a guy that we got a call from Coach (Bob) Chesney, great friends with Bobby, and he’s at UCLA now. He said, hey, would you take a look at this quarterback that we had at Holy Cross? Went to James Madison and did a really great job,” Harbaugh said. “Of course, he sent a highlight tape. He looked great, but turns out, he’s a really good player and had a great camp. That was how that happened.”