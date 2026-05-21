Giants Sign GM Joe Schoen To Multi-Year Extension

The New York Giants have signed GM Joe Schoen to a multi-year contract extension, according to Mike Garafolo.

There was speculation earlier in the offseason that new Giants HC John Harbaugh could look to rebuild the front-office in his favor.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said that the Giants have always wanted to pair Schoen and Harbaugh together for the foreseeable future.

Schoen, 46, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a record of 18-32-1, which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.