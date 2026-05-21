Texans Waived DB Ajani Carter With Injury Designation

The Houston Texans officially waived DB Ajani Carter with an injury designation on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

He will revert to Houston’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Carter, 25, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Houston in August of last year. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts and caught on with the Texans’ practice squad a month later.

Houston eventually promoted him to their active roster in November.

In 2025, Carter appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any stats.