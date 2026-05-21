Chiefs Sign Second-Round DE R Mason Thomas

The Kansas City Chiefs signed second-round DE R Mason Thomas to a rookie contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Thomas is the third Chiefs’ draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Here’s a look at their 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 6 Mansoor Delane CB 1 29 Peter Woods DT 2 40 R Mason Thomas DE Signed 4 109 Jadon Canady CB Signed 5 161 Emmett Johnson RB Signed 5 176 Cyrus Allen WR 7 249 Garrett Nussmeier QB

Thomas, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 34th-ranked edge defender in the 2022 recruiting class out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He committed to Oklahoma and remained there four seasons, earning Second Team All-American honors in 2025 along with First Team All-SEC honors.

The Chiefs used the 40th pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Thomas. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $12,196,910 rookie deal with a $5,330,482 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Thomas appeared in 42 games over four seasons at Oklahoma. He recorded 65 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three passes defended, three fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.