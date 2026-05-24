NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Malik Muhammad, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears CB Malik Muhammad studied CB Jaylon Johnson ahead of the draft and also had former Bears CB Charles Tillman as his combine chaperone.

“Peanut Tillman was my chaperone at the draft combine,” Muhammad said, via BearsWire.com. “We talked a little bit, and he was giving me tips on how he used to punch the ball out and prepare for games. And actually, in a couple of my interviews, when they asked me which corners I watch in the league, I mentioned Jaylon Johnson. I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s actually nice.’ I don’t watch a lot of the new-age corners. I really like old-school corners.”

Lions

Lions second-round pick Derrick Moore missed out on playing with pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson at Michigan, but is excited to help him contribute as they will finally play together in Michigan.

“Going into it it’s really exciting to play with him,” Moore said, via the team website. “Just the history he left and the touch on Michigan he left, how much people there love him, and even myself just watching him and all the things I learned from just watching him and the knowledge he gave me the times we talked. How much he really impacted me a little bit. To be a part of this defensive unit with him – I’m looking forward to learning a lot from him, growing with him, and dominate with him as well.”

“I got a lot of things to work on but even being across from (Hutchinson) now I’m just trying to compete with him at the same time,” Moore added. “Now it’s like, ‘Alright, who is going to be the fastest to get to the quarterback?’ That’s definitely something right there I’m looking forward to. Going into it, my whole thinking process is, how can I help Hutch? Hutch is the star of the show. So, how can I help him? Take all that stress off him and cause a little less attention for him. I just want to stay the process and stay the course and take in all the knowledge. I can be a sponge my first year and just learn from everything. Learn from the vets … and play my best.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson gave his outlook on the team’s roster ahead of training camp and believes that the team has good playmakers at each offensive position.

“Just the weapons that we have on the offensive side of the ball. You know, the running back position is very good,” Jefferson said, via VikingsWire.com. “The receiver position is very good. The tight end position is very good. You know, just trying to stack up the O-linemen and get all the healthy bodies that we can to withhold all of the physical work that they go through the entire season. And then, of course, the chess piece, which is the quarterback position. So just having that competitive matchup, you know, just going into training camp and just battling it out. And the best man, you know, wins.”