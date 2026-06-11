Dan Campbell On Brian Branch’s Return: ‘Let’s Just Go Ahead And Say December’

Lions DB Brian Branch suffered a torn Achilles tendon in December last season in Week 15.

Lions HC Dan Campbell said Branch hasn’t suffered any setbacks, but he’s unlikely to be ready for training camp. He tentatively marked December as a potential return time, but didn’t sound very concrete at this moment.

“I guess there’s always a chance. Let’s just go ahead and say December,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard. “Anything before that is a bonus.”

Branch, 24, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Lions with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,021,730 rookie contract that included a $2,833,985 signing bonus.

In 2025, Branch has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.