NFC Notes: Braxton Jones, Blake Miller, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Former Saints and Dolphins LT Terron Armstead said that he’s excited about the growth of Bears LT Braxton Jones and believes that if he can stay healthy, he’ll be one of the best in the league.

“I’m excited about Braxton,” Armstead said, via Bears Wire. “His confidence is growing daily. Super talented, very strong, physical, smart, tough. All the things. His issue has been durability; it’s been injury. And we all have those challenges throughout our career — I was probably the most injured player ever. So it’s a part of the game, and it’s hard to get through it. It’s a lot of mental adversity that you got to battle through. What I’ve seen from Braxton, and what I know of Braxton moving forward, is this is a person that is sure of himself now that he knows he has the ability to go out and execute at a high level. He’s done the work, and he really wants to prove his work to himself. Not the masses, not the fans or the media, to prove to himself that he can play this game at the highest level. Because he’s starting to really, really believe that. And that’s where it has to start. If you have that doubt, that self-doubt, it’s going to reflect on the field. He’s removing that through work, through technique, through perfecting his craft.”

Lions

The Lions selected OT Blake Miller with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The rookie said he’s enjoyed working with OL coach Hank Fraley so far in their offseason program.

“It’s been amazing,” Miller said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “Great teacher when it comes to schematics like really helping me pick up everything very quickly. No grey area on stuff. And also, too, when it comes to technique, he’s a technician. Everything needs to be perfect because when you go out there, you don’t want to be thinking about your technique. Now is the time and he’s really emphasized that to us.”

Miller mentioned that he’s making an effort to get as much information “as humanly possible” from Detroit’s veteran linemen.

“I’ve just been trying to get info from as many guys as humanly possible,” Miller said. “I feel like everyone has something to offer. Guys kind of emphasize things in their own games so they are able to notice things in my game and help me with that. I really appreciate how welcoming everyone has been and open to give me advice. It’s been great. It feels like a big family.”

Packers

New Packers defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Bobby Babich is preaching to his players to be aggressive, create opportunities, and force turnovers.

“You’ve gotta be opportunistic,” Babich said, via the team website. “One of the things I tell the guys all the time is, we don’t need to chase plays, we need to put ourselves in position to make plays. And when that ball shows up you just better make sure that you’ve repetitioned that so much, … you visualized, you’ve trained it, you’ve done all of that. Let me say this, too: This is this year. Last year has nothing to do with this year. Nothing that has happened in the past has anything to do with this year coming up.”