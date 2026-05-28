Jets First-Round TE Kenyon Sadiq Had Minor Hernia Procedure, Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp

Per Zack Rosenblatt, Jets HC Aaron Glenn said first-round TE Kenyon Sadiq had a minor procedure and won’t practice on Thursday.

According to Brian Costello, Glenn said Sadiq had a hernia repair. Glenn also said they were aware of this injury before the draft, and they expect Sadiq will be ready for training camp, per Rosenblatt.

Sadiq, 21, was a four-star recruit and signed with Oregon as the top prospect out of Idaho. He was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2025 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

He’s signing a four-year fully-guaranteed rookie contract worth $22.3 million.

During his college career at Oregon, Sadiq appeared in 42 games and recorded 80 receptions for 892 yards (11.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with nine carries for 42 yards (4.7 YPC).