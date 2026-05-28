NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, DeMarvion Overshown, Jalen Carter, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

According to Jordan Schultz, it’s all but certain that 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk won’t be on the roster next season, but he’s not convinced that Washington is a likely landing spot.

“Obviously, he’s not in the building,” Schultz said, via Commanders Wire. “And they don’t really have to do anything right now, and it’s been like that for a while. I remember asking someone in that building, ‘hey, do you think you’ll trade him during the draft?’ And it’s been the same answer: Maybe, probably not, who knows? That’s what it’s felt like. He won’t be there next season, and at some point, you’d have to assume that he’s probably released because everyone knows he’s not going to be there next season, so why would you trade for him? There’s an obvious connection to Washington because of Jayden Daniels and Arizona State because of that connection, but I’m still not convinced that’s going to happen.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer is hopeful that LB DeMarvion Overshown will be able to make a big contribution and put his injury woes behind him as he enters training camp with a clean bill of health.

“I hope it’s big,” Schottenheimer said, via ESPN. “We all know the impact he can have. The type of young man he is and the way that he prepares and works — I love his play style, but I love his leadership. And I think … having a full offseason is something that should have him very excited because of the potential and the talent and the drive and work ethic and all of those things. I think he’s made of the right stuff.”

“Training to get back from an injury, it’s like you’re trying to get back to the square one,” Overshown told reporters. “You’re training to get back to just even. I feel like when I’m healthy and I’m getting the same work as everybody else and I got the same opportunities to work as everybody else, can’t nobody outwork me, can’t nobody do what I do on the field when I’m healthy. So not having to train just to rehab my knee, but actually training football coming into the season, I feel like everybody haven’t even seen me. I’m not just parked somewhere expected to make a play on the other side of the field. It’s some stuff schemed up for me and some stuff where I’m supposed to be in the fits every play … I’m excited for the role I got. We got a standard that we’re gonna hold ourselves to and we want to be the best unit on the team. In order to do that you gotta have energy within the meeting room. People gotta want to be there, to want to learn, to want to get better.”

“I feel like everybody knows when I’m healthy, like, I’m one of the best linebackers in the league,” Overshown concluded. “And that’s not to toot of my own horn, but the film and the stats speak for itself when I’m on the field. So being healthy is the No. 1 way to stay on the field and be able to do what I do. So the fact that I get to go through the full offseason as a healthy man and coming into training camp healthy, I feel like people ain’t seen my best yet. So I know it’s going to be one of my best years.”

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio discussed DT Jalen Carter‘s shoulder issues when prompted by reporters during an interview last week.

“I think his shoulders are fine,” Fangio said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s had a good offseason of lifting. I think he started that earlier than normal for him and you can see the difference in that regard. I think he’s in a better spot now than he was.”