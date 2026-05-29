Patriots OL Mike Onwenu Agrees To Pay Cut

The Patriots and G Mike Onwenu recently agreed to a restructured contract that results in his cap charge being reduced by $7.5 million, according to Mike Reiss.
Onwenu will receive $10 million in guarantees and bonuses as part of this contract revision. He is in the final year of his three-year, $57 million deal and his cap hit is now $17.5 million as opposed to $25 million.
Onwenu, 28, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2020. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.497 million deal that included a signing bonus of $202,468.
He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.
In 2025, Onwenu appeared in 17 games and made 17 starts for the Patriots across their offensive line.
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