NFC Notes: Alex Anzalone, James Pearce Jr., Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone embarks on his first season in Tampa Bay following his time with the Lions. Buccaneers ILBs coach Mike Caldwell said Anzalone gives them someone who can play in the box and is good in coverage.

“He has always been intriguing to me because he is long, he is athletic and you talk about thumpers and you talk about coverage guys – he is kind of a mixture,” Caldwell said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s site. “He is a guy that can cover a tight end, you hear about that all the time but also, when it is time to play down in the box and get down and dirty, he can do that as well. It is just an added option for us to be able to use as a chess piece.”

Buccaneers S coach Tim Atkins’ goal for their entire defense is to improve their tackling and swarming to the football.

“The next thing we have talked about is needing to do a better job at tackling and making sure that not only are we prepping and getting our practice tackling in but that all other 10 players are swarming to the football as well,” Atkins said. “That way, if worst case scenario happens and the first tackle is missed, then we have other guys swarming to the football.”

Falcons

Falcons EDGE James Pearce Jr. is facing three felonies, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, following a February incident with his former girlfriend and WNBA star Rickea Jackson. Pearce’s lead attorney, Yale Sanford, said his client could have all his charges dropped by completing a pretrial intervention program.

“Overall, it is the best possible result we could have imagined here,” Sanford said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “It speaks to the willingness of the state to give him the opportunity. I think that’s an extreme win for us, and especially for James. It allows him to focus on himself and his family and getting back on the football field.”

Sanford said they are “100 percent ready” to cooperate with the NFL on its internal investigation.

“We are 100 percent ready and able to be a part of that and make it as smooth and painless as possible,” Sanford said.

Sanford added that Pearce has taken complete responsibility for his mental-health battles.

“[Pearce] has taken responsibility for his mental health,” Sanford said.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said DT Bobby Brown (calf) and WR Tetairoa McMillan‘s (foot) injuries are considered minor, and they are “taking it easy” at this point, per Mike Kaye.